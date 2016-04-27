The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday posted a 4.9 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, hit by a deepening recession in Brazil, its second biggest market.

IBERDROLA

Spanish utility Iberdrola said first quarter net profit rose 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 869 million euros and reiterated its strategic plan targets reported in February.

AENA

Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday that core profit rose to 275 million euros in the first quarter from 226 million euros a year earlier, boosted by rising passenger traffic.

REE

National grid operator Red Electrica reports first quarter net profit of 173.6 million euros, up from 166.1 million euros a year earlier.

DOMINION IPO-DOMI.MC, TELEPIZZA

Cie Automotive's Dominion and Telepizza will debut on Spanish stock exchanges on Wednesday at around midday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on