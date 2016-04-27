The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
SANTANDER
Banco Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, on Wednesday
posted a 4.9 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a
year earlier, hit by a deepening recession in Brazil, its second
biggest market.
IBERDROLA
Spanish utility Iberdrola said first quarter net profit rose
3.3 percent from a year earlier to 869 million euros and
reiterated its strategic plan targets reported in February.
AENA
Spanish airport operator Aena said on Wednesday that core
profit rose to 275 million euros in the first quarter from 226
million euros a year earlier, boosted by rising passenger
traffic.
REE
National grid operator Red Electrica reports first quarter
net profit of 173.6 million euros, up from 166.1 million euros a
year earlier.
DOMINION IPO-DOMI.MC, TELEPIZZA
Cie Automotive's Dominion and Telepizza will debut on
Spanish stock exchanges on Wednesday at around midday.
