The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA

Spain's state-owned lender Bankia posted on Friday a 3.3 percent fall in first quarter net profit from a year earlier as lower provisions offset pressure from low interest rates.

BANCO POPULAR

Spain's Banco Popular posted on Friday a 2.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit from a year earlier, as lower revenues were offset by less provisions for bad loans.

IAG

IAG said on Friday Q1 operating profit was 155 million euros compared to a consensus forecast of 145 million euros.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica on Friday posted a 6.7 percent drop in first-quarter core profit to 3.376 billion euros , just missing forecasts as lower currencies in key overseas markets more than offset a slight business growth.

FERROVIAL

Australian immigration detention camp operator Broadspectrum Ltd agreed to support a A$769 million ($586 million) bid from Spain's Ferrovial SA after Papua New Guinea vowed to shut its camp there, sending its share price soaring.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Spanish fund Alba says buys 8 percent of leisure park Parques Reunidos in its initial public offering (IPO) for a total investment of 100 million euros. Parques is due to begin listing in Spanish markets on Friday.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on