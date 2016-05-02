The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MEDIASET
Telecinco, which belongs to Mediaset, again attracted the
biggest audiences in April, according to a report on Sunday.
ACCIONA
Acciona and Japan's Mitsubishi are competing over the
contract to expand Dubai's metro (Expansion)
FCC
FCC Aqualia has received a contract worth 375 million euros
for the construction and operation of a waste plant in Colombia,
its biggest project in South America (Cinco Dias)
