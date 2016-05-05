BRIEF-Torrent Pharma Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Spanish oil major Repsol on Thursday posted a 38 percent fall in first quarter adjusted net profit from a year ago to 572 million euros ($657 million), hit by low crude prices which offset a solid activity in the refining business.
FCC
Spanish building and services firm FCC on Thursday posted a 9.3 percent fall in first-quarter core profit from a year earlier, hit by lower construction activity in Spain and higher financial costs.
GRIFOLS
Grifols said first quarter net profit was 125.2 million euros versus 128.5 million euros year ago.
AMADEUS
Amadeus said first quarter net profit was 217.2 million euros versus 202.5 million euros year ago.
FERROVIAL
Ferrovial posted on Wednesday after the market closed a 7.4 percent fall in core profit from a year ago in its first quarter results.
OHL
OHL said late on Wednesday Qatar Railways Company had canceled a contract with a consortium that included OHL for them to build a train station. OHL's part of the project was worth 248 million euros.
GAMESA <GAM.MC
Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa is expected to report almost unchanged operating earnings against the year before when it posts first quarter results on Thursday, although investors will focus on any details of a possible merger with German industrial group Siemens.
TREASURY
Spain's Treasury aims to raise between 3 billion and 4.5 billion euros at a scheduled auction of four bonds on Thursday.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 2.13 billion rupees
* Net profit in dec quarter last year was 491.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 4.74 billion rupees
* IStreet Network Ltd says approved allotment of 370,500 warrants at price of INR 20.18 , convertible into equal number of shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jEtVR3) Further company coverage: