MADRID May 10 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS

Abertis said on Tuesday it is has agreed to acquire two companies which control 51.4 percent of the Italian group A4 Holding, which runs the A4 Bescia-Padova and A31 highways, for 594 million euros.

FERROVIAL

Spanish construction firm Ferrovial is weighing canceling its plans to bid jointly with cash-strapped local builder ICA for a contract to build a $3.5 billion terminal building for Mexico City's new airport, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

INDRA

Spanish technology and defence company Indra announced on Monday it booked a profit of 11.8 million euros in the first quarter from a loss of 19.6 million euros a year ago.

ENDESA

Spanish power company Endesa reported on Monday a net profit of 342 million euros in the first quarter versus 435 million euros last year.

