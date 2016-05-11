The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GAS NATURAL
Spanish energy group Gas Natural posted on Wednesday a 19
percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to 329
million euros, missing analysts' forecasts, on lower gas sales
in Europe and Latin America over a mild winter.
TELEFONICA
Liberty Global would consider buying Telefonica's
O2 UK mobile network if Brussels blocks its agreed sale to CK
Hutchison but said the cable group also valued the
flexibility it had in its current strategy of being a virtual
mobile operator.
NH
NH Hoteles said on Tuesday first quarter revenue rose to
301.8 million euros versus 278.1 million euros a year ago.
LIBERBANK
Lender Liberbank posted on Wednesday a net profit of 38
million euros for the first quarter of the year, down from 57
million euros a year ago.
