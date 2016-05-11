The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GAS NATURAL

Spanish energy group Gas Natural posted on Wednesday a 19 percent year-on-year drop in first-quarter net profit to 329 million euros, missing analysts' forecasts, on lower gas sales in Europe and Latin America over a mild winter.

TELEFONICA

Liberty Global would consider buying Telefonica's O2 UK mobile network if Brussels blocks its agreed sale to CK Hutchison but said the cable group also valued the flexibility it had in its current strategy of being a virtual mobile operator.

NH

NH Hoteles said on Tuesday first quarter revenue rose to 301.8 million euros versus 278.1 million euros a year ago.

LIBERBANK

Lender Liberbank posted on Wednesday a net profit of 38 million euros for the first quarter of the year, down from 57 million euros a year ago.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on