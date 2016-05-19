The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

MEDIASET ESPANA

Mediaset Espana said in a statement late on Wednesday it had acquired the rights to show 23 Euro 2016 games on its free TV channel, including all the matches Spain's national team will play. It did not give a price.

SPANISH BANKS

Spain's lenders will have to revalue the properties they have as collateral against troubled loans on a yearly basis instead of every three years, El Confidencial reported on Thursday.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank is planning to close up to 310 bank branches this year, around 6 percent of the total, as part of its 2015-2018 strategic plan in which it aimed to eliminate 600 offices overall, Expansion reported on Thursday.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank is considering cutting 979 jobs in the coming year through voluntary redundancies, more than the 600 layoffs unions had initially estimated, Cinco Dias said on Thursday, adding the bank also planned to close more branches.

