MEDIASET ESPANA
Mediaset Espana said in a statement late on Wednesday it had
acquired the rights to show 23 Euro 2016 games on its free TV
channel, including all the matches Spain's national team will
play. It did not give a price.
SPANISH BANKS
Spain's lenders will have to revalue the properties they
have as collateral against troubled loans on a yearly basis
instead of every three years, El Confidencial reported on
Thursday.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank is planning to close up to 310 bank branches this
year, around 6 percent of the total, as part of its 2015-2018
strategic plan in which it aimed to eliminate 600 offices
overall, Expansion reported on Thursday.
LIBERBANK
Liberbank is considering cutting 979 jobs in the coming year
through voluntary redundancies, more than the 600 layoffs unions
had initially estimated, Cinco Dias said on Thursday, adding the
bank also planned to close more branches.
