BRIEF-Green Cross says annual cash dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 1,250 won/share for FY 2016
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
GRIFOLS
UBS raises to "buy" from "sell" with a target price for 24 euros, up from 14 euros.
ACS
ACS said on Monday it has won a contract worth 235 million euros through the unit Intecsa Industrial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial will acquire all Broadspectrum shares which were not acquired under original takeover offer.
RENFE
Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will have to restart an auction for a contract to supply up to 30 high speed trains, El Pais reported on Saturday, after a court ruled against a clause favouring trains made in Spain.
Feb 2 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IRAN Trump is poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, seeking to ratchet up pressure on Tehran while crafting a broader strategy to counter what he sees as its destabilizing behavior, people familiar with the matter say. AUSTRALIA U.S. ties with staunch ally Australia become strained after details about an acrimonious phone call between its leaders em
* Says it receives patent for HACD (Hyaluronic acid conjugated drugs)which will be used for the treatment of colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, from United States Patent and Trademark Office