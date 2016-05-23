The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

GRIFOLS

UBS raises to "buy" from "sell" with a target price for 24 euros, up from 14 euros.

ACS

ACS said on Monday it has won a contract worth 235 million euros through the unit Intecsa Industrial in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

FERROVIAL

Spain's Ferrovial will acquire all Broadspectrum shares which were not acquired under original takeover offer.

RENFE

Spanish state-owned train operator Renfe will have to restart an auction for a contract to supply up to 30 high speed trains, El Pais reported on Saturday, after a court ruled against a clause favouring trains made in Spain.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on