TELEFONICA
Telefonica's new infrastructure unit Telxius said late on
Thursday it would operate a submarine cable that would connect
the United States and Spain.
CAIXABANK
Criteria, the parent company of Caixabank, said late on
Thursday it would reduce its stake in the lender to 40 percent
from 56.8 percent by the end of 2017.
ABENGOA
The Spanish engineering and renewable energy firm needs an
advance of 300 million euros in liquidity to see it through to
September and pay June wages as it negotiates its restructuring
with lenders before an end-October deadline, Cinco Dias reported
on Friday.
A group of Abengoa executives are considering a management
buy-out of its industrial engineering division Inabensa,
Expansion reported on Friday.
