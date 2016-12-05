The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Spain's infrastructure company Ferrovial is in talks to acquire from its Spanish rival Grupo Isolux Corsan SA IPO- three power transmission projects in Brazil, according to a Ferrovial letter seen by Reuters on Friday.

REPSOL

Repsol said on Friday it had sold a 3.06 percent stake in LNG project in Indonesia to BP for capital gains of $26 million.

OHL

OHL said on Friday its unit, Obrascon Huarte Lain Desarrollos SL, has accepted a binding offer from RLH Properties SAB de CV to buy up to 80 percent of companies owning Rosewood Mayakoba and Fairmont Mayakoba hotels for about 218 million euros.

