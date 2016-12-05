The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
FERROVIAL
Spain's infrastructure company Ferrovial is in talks to
acquire from its Spanish rival Grupo Isolux Corsan SA
IPO- three power transmission projects in Brazil,
according to a Ferrovial letter seen by Reuters on Friday.
REPSOL
Repsol said on Friday it had sold a 3.06 percent stake in
LNG project in Indonesia to BP for capital gains of $26
million.
OHL
OHL said on Friday its unit, Obrascon Huarte Lain
Desarrollos SL, has accepted a binding offer from RLH Properties
SAB de CV to buy up to 80 percent of companies owning Rosewood
Mayakoba and Fairmont Mayakoba hotels for about 218 million
euros.
