MADRID Dec 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.

ABENGOA A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa SA heads to court on Tuesday to seek approval for a bankruptcy exit plan that opponents argue violates the law by prioritizing the Spanish parent and its international backers ahead of U.S. creditors.

GAS NATURAL Investec has raised its recommendation for Gas Natural shares from sell to hold.

ORYZON The company on Monday presented the results from its Phase I / IIA clinical trial with ORY-1001 in patients with recurrent or refractory acute leukaemia.

