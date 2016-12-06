MADRID Dec 6 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
ABENGOA
A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa SA heads to court on
Tuesday to seek approval for a bankruptcy exit plan that
opponents argue violates the law by prioritizing the Spanish
parent and its international backers ahead of U.S. creditors.
GAS NATURAL
Investec has raised its recommendation for Gas Natural shares
from sell to hold.
ORYZON
The company on Monday presented the results from its Phase I /
IIA clinical trial with ORY-1001 in patients with recurrent or
refractory acute leukaemia.
