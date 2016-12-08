MADRID Dec 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

UBS cuts to neutral from buy with a 2.9 euro target price down from 3.5 euros.

FCC, ACCIONA

A consortium including billionaire Carlos Slim's building unit submitted the lowest bid on Wednesday in a tender for the terminal project at Mexico City's new $13 billion airport as the telecoms tycoon looks to edge out two rivals for the deal.

The construction arm of Slim's Grupo Carso and his majority-owned FCC, submitted a bid of 84.8 billion pesos ($4.2 billion) for the project.

PROSEGUR

HSBC raises to buy from hold with a target price of 7 euros vs 6.6 euros previously.

GAMESA

Spain's stock market regulator said on Wednesday it had exempted Siemens Wind Power from rules that would have forced it to launch a full takeover bid for Gamesa as part of the companies' plan to combine wind power assets.

ACS

Spain's ACS said on Wednesday it would make a capital gain of between 325 million euros and 560 million euros from the sale of Urbaser.