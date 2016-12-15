Nikkei rises tracking Wall Street; Takata jumps
TOKYO, Jan 25 Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Wednesday, buoyed by record finishes on Wall Street on hopes that the new U.S. administration will focus on growth measures.
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Deutsche Bank raises to "hold" from "sell".
GRIFOLS
Spain's Grifols, which develops plasma protein therapies, said it would buy U.S. medical device maker Hologic Inc's interest in their blood screening joint venture for $1.85 billion in cash.
BBVA
BBVA Compass said early on Thursday that it is increasing its prime lending rate to 3.75 percent from 3.5 percent from December 15.
ABENGOA
A leading U.S. subsidiary of Abengoa received U.S. court approval to exit its Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to court records filed on Wednesday, putting the Spanish renewable energy group closer to achieving a global debt-cutting plan.
EBRO FOODS
Ebro Foods announced on Thursday an upcoming merger of its U.S. rice and pasta companies, Riviana Foods Inc., American Rice, Inc. and New World Pasta Co
GAMESA
Gamesa said on Thursday it had renewed a syndicated loan for 750 million euros, with improved financing conditions and an extended maturity by one year to 2022.
* Chunghwa Telecom reports un-audited consolidated operating results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2016
Jan 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.