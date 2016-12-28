The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
AENA
Spain's Public Works Ministry is considering lowering the
tariffs the airport operator Aena charges airlines by 2 percent
each year for the 2017-2021 period, newspaper El Confidencial
reported on Wednesday without citing sources.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural said on Tuesday it had closed the sale of four
buildings in Madrid for 206 million euros.
AMPER
Amper said on Tuesday it will grant up to 4.8 million euro
financing to Nervion SL with a right to convert it into shares,
reaching a stake of about 78.4 percent in the company.
