The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The brokerage unit of Deutsche Bank raised its target price of the world's biggest clothing retailer and owner of Zara to 35 euros from 33 euros

BOLSAS Y MERCADOS ESPANOLES

Euronext said it has offered 510 million euros ($533.92 million) to buy the London Stock Exchange's (LSE) French clearing business, helping clear the way for LSE Group's proposed $28 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse

($1 = 0.9538 euros)