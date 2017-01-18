The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Credit Suisse raised Banco Santander's price target to 4.7 euros from 3.80 euros with a 'neutral' rating

BBVA

Credit Suisse increased BBVA's price target to 5.7 euros from 5.5 euros and had a 'neutral' rating on the stock

AENA

Credit Suisse initiated its AENA coverage with an 'outperform' rating and a target price of 158 euros.

MASMOVIL

Barclays started its Masmovil coverage with an 'overweight' rating and a price target of 33 euros.

