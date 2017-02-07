BRIEF-Biotime says enters debt and note purchase agreement
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
SABADELL
Spain's Banco Sabadell said on Tuesday it expected a net profit of 800 million euros in 2017, a 13 percent increase compared to 2016, underpinned by steady growth in banking fees and stable lending income.
GAS NATURAL
Gas Natural has hired Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of its Italian business which could result in the Spanish energy company selling its assets in the country for as much as 700 million euro, sources said.
CAIXA
Spain's Criteria said on Monday it has sold 5.322 percent of Caixabank at 3.3572 euros per share for 1.07 billion euros in an accelerated book building placement.
Separately, Goldman Sachs raises to "buy" from "neutral" according to a trader.
GRIFOLS
Grifols said on Monday it has concluded the debt refinancing process it started on Jan. 9 and has refinanced debt for $6.3 billion
BANKIA
Goldman Sachs raises to "neutral" from "sell" according to a trader.
BANKINTER
Goldman Sachs cuts to "sell" from "neutral, according to a trader.
COLONIAL
Colonial said on Monday it has invested nearly 400 million euros in acquisitions since the beginning of 2017.
* ADMA Biologics Inc files for resale of 6.04 million shares of co's common stock by the selling shareholders Source text: (http://bit.ly/2twQ4Bo) Further company coverage: