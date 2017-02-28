The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial announced on Monday a net profit of 376.2 million euros ($398.21 million) in 2016

OHL

OHL announced on Tuesday a net loss of 432.3 million euros ($457.56 million) in 2016

BME

Bolsas y Mercados Espanoles announced on Tuesday a net profit of 160.3 million euros ($169.7 million) in 2016 and proposed a complementary gross dividend of 0.80 euros

GRIFOLS

Grifols announced on Tuesday a 2016 net profit of 545.5 million euros ($577.4 million)

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Tecnicas Reunidas announced on Tuesday a net profit of 128.9 million euros ($136.4 million)

MERLIN PROPERTIES

Merlin Properties announced a net profit of 582.6 million euros ($616.78 million)

($1 = 0.9447 euros)