TREASURY
Spain aims to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at
a quadruple bond auction.
PROSEGUR CASH IPO-PROS.MC
Prosegur Cash has set its IPO price at 2 euros per share.
REIG JOFRE
Reig Jofre said on Thursday it has joined SHIP2B foundation
to accompany emerging companies of social impact.
ALMIRALL
Almirall said on Thursday it had entered into a global
strategic collaboration with Symatese for development and
commercialization of products in the aesthetics
field.
