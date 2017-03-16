The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Spain aims to raise between 4 billion and 5 billion euros at a quadruple bond auction.

PROSEGUR CASH IPO-PROS.MC

Prosegur Cash has set its IPO price at 2 euros per share.

REIG JOFRE

Reig Jofre said on Thursday it has joined SHIP2B foundation to accompany emerging companies of social impact.

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Thursday it had entered into a global strategic collaboration with Symatese for development and commercialization of products in the aesthetics field.

