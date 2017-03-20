The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
IBERIA
British Airways and Iberia owner IAG said it will
launch a new low-cost, long-haul airline with flights from
Barcelona to the Americas, in response to rising budget
competition on transatlantic routes.
