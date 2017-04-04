The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS

ACS says it gas placed 5.61 percent of ACS, held by Iberostar Hoteles y Apartamentos, in an accelerated bookbuilt offer.

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Tuesday it has entered into a revolving credit facility agreement for a maximum amount of 250 million euros over a four year period with an average interest rate lower than 1 percent.

DEOLEO

Deoleo announced on Monday a proposal to reduce share capital by at least 300 million euros and up to 323 million euros, with a nominal share price to be set at between 0.12 euro and 0.10 euro.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on