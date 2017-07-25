Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Grifols

Grifols said on Tuesday it raised it stake in Kiro Grifols to 90 percent from 50 percent for 12.8 million euros.

Applus

Applus said on Tuesday first half adjusted net profit was 40.2 million euros, down slightly from 41.4 million euros a year earlier.

Ferrovial

Deutsche Bank cuts to "hold" from "buy", cuts target price to 20.8 euro from 22.5 euro.

Gestamp

Gestamp Automocion said on Monday first half net profit was 116.4 million euros, up from 91.5 euros a year earlier.

