Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

Bbva

BBVA said on Monday it had sold a loan portfolio with a nominal value of 600 million euros to a company affiliated with Cerberus Capital Management.

Separately, BBVA is studying the sale of its real estate affiliate Grupo Anida, which holds gross assets worth 5 billion euros, online newspaper El Confidencal said on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the operation.

Sabadell

Banco Sabadell has completed the sale of Sabadell United Bank to U.S. Iberiabank.

Repsol

Rubis said on Monday it had strengthened its position in Portugal through purchase of certain LPG assets from Repsol.

Clinca Baviera

Clinica Baviera said on Monday first half net profit was 4.9 million euros after 5.2 million euros a year earlier.

