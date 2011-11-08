Nov 8 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Argentine energy firm YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol , said on Monday it has identified unconventional energy resources of 927 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in Patagonia. For more click on

GAS NATURAL FENOSA

Spain's Gas Natural is expected to report on Tuesday before markets open flat core earnings from a year ago, as solid growth in gas sales and electricity distribution offsets weak gas trading and electricity generation business.

GRIFOLS

The blood plasma group is due to report nine-months results on Tuesday.

ENDESA

Enel's Spanish unit is due to report nine-months results on Tuesday morning. For today's European market outlook double click on .

