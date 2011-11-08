Nov 8 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Argentine energy firm YPF, the local unit of Spain's Repsol
, said on Monday it has identified unconventional energy
resources of 927 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in
Patagonia. For more click on
GAS NATURAL FENOSA
Spain's Gas Natural is expected to report on Tuesday before
markets open flat core earnings from a year ago, as solid growth
in gas sales and electricity distribution offsets weak gas
trading and electricity generation business.
For a poll, click on
GRIFOLS
The blood plasma group is due to report nine-months results
on Tuesday.
ENDESA
Enel's Spanish unit is due to report nine-months
results on Tuesday morning.
For today's European market outlook double click on .
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on [.EU
(Reporting By Sarah Morris)