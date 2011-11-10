MADRID Nov 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol, Spain's largest oil group, is expected to report a
16 percent fall in its underlying third-quarter net profit on
Thursday due to lower crude production and tighter refining
margins.
Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it had not
found oil at a closely watched prospect, of which Repsol is a
co-owner, offshore Liberia.
AMADEUS
The travel and tourism firm is due to release nine-month
results before the market opens.
(Reporting By Paul Day)