MADRID Nov 10 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol, Spain's largest oil group, is expected to report a 16 percent fall in its underlying third-quarter net profit on Thursday due to lower crude production and tighter refining margins.

Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Wednesday it had not found oil at a closely watched prospect, of which Repsol is a co-owner, offshore Liberia.

AMADEUS

The travel and tourism firm is due to release nine-month results before the market opens.

For today's European market outlook double click on .

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Paul Day)