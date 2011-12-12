Dec 12 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FERROVIAL

BAA's airports served a total of 7.8 million passengers in November, a drop of 0.9 percent compared with the same month last year.

SANTANDER

Spain's Santander has made a new bid for KBC's 80 percent stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank, Belgian newspaper De Tijd said in an article published on Saturday, citing unnamed investment bankers.

