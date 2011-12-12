Dec 12 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
FERROVIAL
BAA's airports served a total of 7.8 million passengers in
November, a drop of 0.9 percent compared with the same month
last year.
SANTANDER
Spain's Santander has made a new bid for KBC's 80
percent stake in Poland's Kredyt Bank, Belgian
newspaper De Tijd said in an article published on Saturday,
citing unnamed investment bankers.
