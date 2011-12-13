Dec 13 The following Spanish stocks may be
affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
NH HOTELES
Spain's NH Hoteles said on Tuesday China's HNA Group, parent
of China's Hainan Airlines, had called off a deal to take a
stake in in the Spanish hotel group due to financial market
uncertainty.
BANKIA
Spanish bank Bankia has decided to place all its real estate
assets in to a separate property group, El Pais reported without
citing sources.
BANKS
Moody's rating agency has put eight Spanish banks on review
for possible downgrade including, Banco Sabadell,
Bankia, Bankinter and CaixaBank.
TREASURY
The Treasury plans to issue up to 4.25 billion euros in 12-
and 18-month T-bills at around 0940 GMT.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on