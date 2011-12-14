MADRID Dec 14 The following Spanish
INDITEX
The world's largest clothing retailer reports third-quarter
results before the market opens on Wednesday. Sales growth is
expected to slow due to reduced demand as European economic
output slows.
INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP
Spain's Iberia, run by International Airlines Group, said it
had reached agreement with 30 transport companies to offer
travel alternatives for passengers who may be affected by strike
action this month.
REPSOL
Repsol will stop exploration work at a concession where it
owns drilling rights in Equatorial Guinea because it is not
economically viable.
