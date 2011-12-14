MADRID Dec 14 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

INDITEX

The world's largest clothing retailer reports third-quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday. Sales growth is expected to slow due to reduced demand as European economic output slows.

INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES GROUP

Spain's Iberia, run by International Airlines Group, said it had reached agreement with 30 transport companies to offer travel alternatives for passengers who may be affected by strike action this month.

REPSOL

Repsol will stop exploration work at a concession where it owns drilling rights in Equatorial Guinea because it is not economically viable.

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz)