BANKIA < BKIA.MC >

Spain's Bankia, formed by the merger of seven regional banks led by Caja Madrid, is targetting more than 700 million euros in costs savings after completing its integration, the bank said in a statement late Wednesday.

SACYR, REPSOL

Indebted Spanish builder Sacyr may sell part of its stake in Repsol back to the oil group or find a buyer, with possible candidates including Essar, Sinopec and Lukoil , Expansion reported citing unnamed sources.

Sacyr is due to hold its monthly board meeting on Thursday.

TREASURY

Spain may pay 2 percentage points less than Italy a day earlier when it offers medium-term bonds on Thursday, underlining progress Madrid has made in persuading investors it has a chance of getting to grips with its debt.

TELEFONICA

Spain's Telefonica SA trimmed its planned 2012 dividend on Wednesday in a move to keep its debt under control as the telecoms group battles sluggish economic growth in its home market and uncertainty in Europe.

ANTENA 3

Spanish TV company Antena 3 acquired smaller unlisted rival La Sexta on Wednesday in an all-share bid to save costs as a worsening economic environment dries up the advertising that funds free-to-air TV stations.

