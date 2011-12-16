MADRID Dec 16 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKIA, CAIXABANK, BANKINTER,
SABADELL, POPULAR
Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of 10 Spanish banks
on Thursday and said they remained on watch for a possible
further cut subject to a review of Spain's sovereign rating.
CAIXABANK
Caixabank said on Thursday it will swap preference shares
worth 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) into convertible bonds
and other debt to boost its solvency, mirroring recent moves by
other Spanish banks.
