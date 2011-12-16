MADRID Dec 16 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKIA, CAIXABANK, BANKINTER, SABADELL, POPULAR

Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of 10 Spanish banks on Thursday and said they remained on watch for a possible further cut subject to a review of Spain's sovereign rating.

CAIXABANK

Caixabank said on Thursday it will swap preference shares worth 4.9 billion euros ($6.4 billion) into convertible bonds and other debt to boost its solvency, mirroring recent moves by other Spanish banks.

