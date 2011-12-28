MADRID Dec 28 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

BBVA has launched a covered bond for 2 billion euros paying 3.25 percent, the Spanish bank said in a regulatory filing.

REPSOL

The Spanish oil and gas firm has reached a deal with Burger King to open 150 fast food outlets at its service stations in the next five years, business daily Expansion reported.

