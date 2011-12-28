MADRID Dec 28 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BBVA
BBVA has launched a covered bond for 2 billion euros paying
3.25 percent, the Spanish bank said in a regulatory filing.
REPSOL
The Spanish oil and gas firm has reached a deal with Burger
King to open 150 fast food outlets at its service stations in
the next five years, business daily Expansion reported.
(Reporting By Martin Roberts)