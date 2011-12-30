MADRID Dec 30 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Brazilian steelmaker CSN is a potential
candidate to buy part of the 10 percent stake in Repsol that the
Spanish energy company is trying to sell, according to newspaper
Expansion, which also added that sources at Repsol said there
were no talks going on with CSN.
A spokesman for Repsol declined to comment.
FCC
The infrastructure and services group said on Thursday it
had sold its Torre Picasso building for 400 million euros
($517.86 million), and its Barcelona and Madrid headquarters
buildings for 60 million.
(Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary)