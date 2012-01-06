MADRID Jan 6 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ECONOMY

Spain celebrates the Epiphany national holiday. Markets open.

REPSOL

Spanish oil group Repsol has made an oil reserve discovery in Argentina with an estimated capacity of 10 million barrels, Cinco Dias reported, citing the company.

SACYR, REPSOL

Mexican oil giant Pemex will examine possible legal actions against Spanish constructor Sacyr during its board meeting on Friday for failing to respect a shareholder pact over their joint stake in Repsol, Mexican daily El Universal reported citing unnamed sources.

