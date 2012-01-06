MADRID Jan 6 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ECONOMY
Spain celebrates the Epiphany national holiday. Markets
open.
REPSOL
Spanish oil group Repsol has made an oil reserve discovery
in Argentina with an estimated capacity of 10 million barrels,
Cinco Dias reported, citing the company.
SACYR, REPSOL
Mexican oil giant Pemex will examine possible legal actions
against Spanish constructor Sacyr during its board meeting on
Friday for failing to respect a shareholder pact over their
joint stake in Repsol, Mexican daily El Universal reported
citing unnamed sources.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
(Reporting By Paul Day)