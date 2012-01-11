MADRID Jan 11 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

Repsol shares have been suspended by the Madrid bourse regulator until 0930 GMT.

The suspension follows an announcement by Repsol on Tuesday evening it had ordered a private placement of 5.0 percent of its own shares from a 10-percent stake it bought off indebted Spanish construction company Sacyr on Dec. 20.

For a full story, click on

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on (Reporting By Martin Roberts)