The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Repsol has ruled out selling treasury stock to Mexico's
Pemex, Expansion reported citing sources close to the company.
BANESTO
Spanish bank Banesto, 88-percent owned by the euro zone's
biggest bank Santander, published 2011 results which
showed a 73 pct drop in profit after provisions for toxic real
estate assets.
BOND AUCTION
Spain's borrowing costs are set to remain high when it sells
bonds on Thursday in what will be the first major test this year
of investor appetite for weaker euro zone states' debt, with an
Italian auction expected to follow a day later.
For a preview, click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on