MADRID Jan 17 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BANKS

A merger between listed savings banks Caixabank and Bankia would be well looked upon by the government and the Bank of Spain, El Pais said on Tuesday, citing financail sources.

FCC

The builder has asked banks to roll over 2.2 billion euros ($2.8 billion) in short-term credit, says website elconfidencial.com.

ECONOMY

The Treasury will sell 12- and 18-month treasury bills in an operation expected to attract demand against a backdrop of ample European Central Bank liquidity in the financial system.

