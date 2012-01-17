MADRID Jan 17 The following Spanish
stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper
reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified
the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANKS
A merger between listed savings banks Caixabank
and Bankia would be well looked upon by the government
and the Bank of Spain, El Pais said on Tuesday, citing financail
sources.
FCC
The builder has asked banks to roll over 2.2 billion euros
($2.8 billion) in short-term credit, says website
elconfidencial.com.
ECONOMY
The Treasury will sell 12- and 18-month treasury bills in an
operation expected to attract demand against a backdrop of ample
European Central Bank liquidity in the financial system.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on