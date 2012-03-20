MADRID, March 20 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
BANK STOCKS
Bank of Spain will release past-due loans data for January.
ECONOMY
The Treasury will sell 12- and 18-month bills at auction.
The Finance Ministry is mulling plans for Town Halls that
plan to pay bills owed to suppliers to cut wages or sack
municipal employees, El Pais daily reported.
