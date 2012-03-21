UPDATE 4-Sky TV considers options after NZ rejects Vodafone NZ deal
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
MADRID, March 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
INDITEX
Inditex is expected to post a 10.7 percent hike in net profit for the year through January to 1.92 billion euros, on sales up 10.0 percent to 13.78 billion, according to the average forecast from 11 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.
For a earnings poll, click on
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
* Regulatory decision allows Sky to re-apply - industry experts
BAGHDAD, Feb 23 U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces closing in on the Islamic State-held western half of Mosul stormed the city's airport and a nearby military base on Thursday, state television said.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco, the second-largest international tobacco company, reported a slight increase in full-year cigarette and tobacco sales volumes on Thursday.