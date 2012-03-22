MADRID, March 22 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
The oil company said its finances are strong enough to cover
its planned 10 percent dividend hike, even after its Argentine
unit decided to distribute last year's profits to shareholders
in the form of new shares.
Earlier, YPF resisted government pressure to hold
back dividend payments on Wednesday but proposed to distribute
last year's profits to shareholders in the form of new shares.
