MADRID, March 30 The following Spanish stocks
may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on
Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and
cannot vouch for their accuracy:
ECONOMY
Spain will reveal deep budget cuts on Friday despite stiff
popular resistance, increasing concerns that austerity measures
demanded by the EU will only push the economy deeper into
recession. See
REPSOL
Argentina's biggest energy company controlled by Spain's
Repsol, YPF, has found unconventional shale oil and natural gas
in Mendoza province, confirming the extension of the massive
Vaca Muerta area, officials said on Thursday.
