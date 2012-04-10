The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday, when markets re-open after a four-day break. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

IAG

Pilots for Spanish airline Iberia, part of International Airlines Group, went on strike on Monday, grounding 150 flights in the first of 30 one-day strikes to protest against the start-up of low-cost carrier Iberia Express.

GAS NATURAL

Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa is in talks with BG Group Plc to buy the UK oil and gas company's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Sunday, in a deal valued at about $900 million.

