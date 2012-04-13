EXCLUSIVE-Petronas considers $1 bln stake sale in offshore gas project-sources
MADRID, April 13 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
REPSOL
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez made no announcement on Thursday regarding the future of YPF, the country's biggest energy company, despite persistent rumors that prompted a rebound in its battered shares.
* Petronas mulling large minority stake sale in gas block-sources
ABU DHABI, Feb 20 Abu Dhabi awarded a 4 percent stake in its giant onshore oil concession to CEFC China Energy Co for a fee of 3.3 billion dirhams ($900 million), state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 20 The pensions deficit at General Motors' British division stands at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion), a source told Reuters on Monday, amid fears over the future of its Vauxhall plants as Peugeot explores a European buyout.