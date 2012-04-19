(Adds CaixaBank)
REPSOL
Argentina plans to include the expropriation of a local
natural gas company owned by Repsol in a bill to seize
control of YPF, the country's biggest energy company,
a ruling party senator said on Wednesday.
CAIXABANK
Spanish bank CaixaBank said net profits dropped 84
percent in the first quarter on Thursday after it took hefty
provisions against potentially soured property assets to comply
with government regulation on capital levels.
The bank holds a conference call at 0815 GMT.
BONDS
Spain will pay dearly for longer-term debt on Thursday when
it auctions a 10-year bond for only the second time this year to
markets spooked by fears the country will miss deficit targets
and fail to restart growth.
