(Adds details)

MADRID, April 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ABERTIS, ACS, OHL

Spain's Abertis struck a three-way deal to expand its toll road business in fast-growing Brazil and reduce exposure to a slow domestic market, while providing an exit for debt-laden shareholder ACS.

REPSOL

Argentina's Senate on Thursday approved a government bill to nationalize the country's biggest oil company, YPF, clearing the way for likely approval by the lower house next week.

SANTANDER

Spanish bank Santander on Thursday reported a 24 percent drop in first quarter net profit after it took 3.1 billion euros in provisions against non-performing loans.

SABADELL

Spanish bank Sabadell said on Thursday net profit fell 5 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 80 million euros, beating forecasts, after putting aside provisions worth 293 million euros.

BANKS

Spain's largest banks are sufficiently capitalized and profitable enough to withstand a decline in economic conditions, although a group of 10 state-supported banks are considered vulnerable, the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

