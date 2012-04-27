MADRID, April 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

S&P DOWNGRADE

Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, citing expectations the government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.

REPSOL GAS NATURAL

Spanish oil major Repsol is considering a merger with gas and electricity group Gas Natural to prevent a takeover bid or the sale of its 30 percent stake to buy a medium-sized oil firm such as Galp, Cinco Dias reported, citing unnamed sources.

BANCO POPULAR

The bank is due to release first-quarter results before the market opens.

FERROVIAL

The Spanish infrastructure firm posted a 97 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, reflecting changes in the group's make-up after recent asset sales.

ECONOMY

The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release unemployment data for the first quarter of 2012 at 0700 GMT, as well as retail sales data for March and preliminary inflation data for April.

