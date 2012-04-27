Trump's defense chief visits UAE in first Middle East trip
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
MADRID, April 27 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
S&P DOWNGRADE
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches, citing expectations the government finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought as a result of a contracting economy and an ailing banking sector.
REPSOL GAS NATURAL
Spanish oil major Repsol is considering a merger with gas and electricity group Gas Natural to prevent a takeover bid or the sale of its 30 percent stake to buy a medium-sized oil firm such as Galp, Cinco Dias reported, citing unnamed sources.
BANCO POPULAR
The bank is due to release first-quarter results before the market opens.
FERROVIAL
The Spanish infrastructure firm posted a 97 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, reflecting changes in the group's make-up after recent asset sales.
ECONOMY
The National Statistics Institute (INE) is due to release unemployment data for the first quarter of 2012 at 0700 GMT, as well as retail sales data for March and preliminary inflation data for April.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
ABU DHABI, Feb 18 - U.S. President Donald Trump's defense secretary arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday for talks with one of Washington's closest allies in the Middle East.
DUBAI, Feb 18 Iran has found shale oil reserves of 2 billion barrels of light crude in its western Lorestan province, a senior official at the state-run National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) was quoted as saying on Saturday.
SHANGHAI, Feb 18 China will suspend all imports of coal from North Korea starting Feb. 19, the country's commerce ministry said in a notice posted on its website on Saturday, as part of its efforts to implement United Nations sanctions against the country.