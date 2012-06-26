MADRID, June 26 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PRIVATISATIONS

The government wants to sell its postal service Correos, with a book value of about 2.5 billion euros, but rules out a sale in the short term and will delay possible privatisations like state railway until 2014, Spanish media said on Tuesday.

BANKS

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Spanish banks.

TREASURY

Struggling debtor Spain is likely to pay its highest short-term borrowing rates in over six months on Tuesday as investors demand high premiums, sceptical about euro zone leaders' readiness to act decisively to tackle the bloc's problems.

