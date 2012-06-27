BRIEF-Caswell to pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016
Feb 16 Caswell Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1wSd81 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica has lodged a $1 billion-plus complaint with a World Bank tribunal charging that Mexico's telecom regulator is making investment too costly.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 1.0000 US dollars)
Feb 16 Caswell Inc: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$5 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/1wSd81 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Feb 16 ThinFlex Corp: * Says it will pay cash dividend of T$0.7 per share for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/xsHhbW Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees IPO of up to 200 million class A shares of common stock