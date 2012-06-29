BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group appoints David Mcmillan as group chief operations officer
* Appoints Victor Walter as deputy group CFO Source (http://bit.ly/2lZmPHm) Further company coverage:
MADRID, June 29 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
EU SUMMIT
Spain's equity and bond markets may be affected by a two-day meeting of European leaders in Brussels.
Euro zone leaders agreed on Thursday night to take emergency action to bring down Italy's and Spain's high borrowing costs and to create a single supervisory body for euro zone banks by the end of the year.
BFA-BANKIA
Spain's fourth largest lender BFA-Bankia holds an annual board meeting.
Feb 26 London Stock Exchange Group Plc said on Sunday it believes the European Commission is unlikely to provide clearance for its merger with Deutsche Boerse AG after LSE's board concluded it would not be able to meet the regulator's demands.
* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017 Source text (http://bit.ly/2mzXujE) Further company coverage: