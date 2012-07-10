MADRID, July 10 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
BANKS
Euro zone ministers agreed early on Tuesday to grant Spain
an extra year until 2014 to reach its deficit reduction targets
in exchange for further budget savings and set the parameters of
an aid package for Madrid's ailing banks
BBVA
BBVA has filed a prospectus with the Spanish stock market
regulator to issue up to 25 billion euros ($31 billion)in bonds
to be sold to minority and institutional investors over the long
term.
NOVCAIXAGALICIA
Nationalised NovaCaixaGalicia Bank could end requiring 6
billion euros of the up to 100 billion euro European loans
granted to Spanish banks, according to Spanish daily newspaper
Cinco Dias.
For today's European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX
please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command
box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on
($1 = 0.8130 euros)