Telefonica will sell its Atento call centre in the next few days in a deal valuing the unit at 750 to 850 million euros, nearly half the 1.5 billion euros it was seeking in a failed stock market listing last year, website El Confidencial reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.

Spain's Abengoa and Germany's Siemens are studying a joint venture to export thermosolar energy, Expansion reported, citing unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is due to speak in parliament at 0700 GMT about the results of the June 28-29 European summit. He is also set to announce new austerity measures.

