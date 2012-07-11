MADRID, July 11 The following Spanish stocks may
be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday.
Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch
for their accuracy:
TELEFONICA
Telefonica will sell its Atento call centre in the next few
days in a deal valuing the unit at 750 to 850 million euros,
nearly half the 1.5 billion euros it was seeking in a failed
stock market listing last year, website El Confidencial
reported, citing unnamed sources close to the deal.
ABENGOA, SIEMENS
Spain's Abengoa and Germany's Siemens are studying a joint
venture to export thermosolar energy, Expansion reported, citing
unnamed sources with knowledge of the matter.
ECONOMY
Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is due to speak in
parliament at 0700 GMT about the results of the June 28-29
European summit. He is also set to announce new austerity
measures.
